Del. Moore Capito endorses Gov. Jim Justice for U.S. Senate


We’re continuing our look at candidates vying to become West Virginia’s next governor.
We're continuing our look at candidates vying to become West Virginia's next governor.
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Delegate Moore Capito, (R) Kanawha County, announced his endorsement of Governor Jim Justice on Wednesday.

Del. Capito is currently Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a front runner in the race to replace Justice in the Governor’s office.

In a radio announcement earlier, Del. Capito said “I am honored to endorse my friend Jim Justice for U.S. Senate. Governor Justice is a lifelong West Virginian and proven conservative with a record of getting things done for West Virginia. Working alongside Governor Justice has been an honor, and his leadership has put West Virginia on the right track.”

“He has accomplished many conservative wins as our Governor, and I know he will continue to fight for our way of life when he gets to Washington. I hope you’ll join me in sending Governor Justice and Babydog to the U.S. Senate,” he added.

Gov. Justice responded to the endorsement in a statement released on the same day. “I’m honored to have Delegate Moore Capito’s endorsement for the U.S. Senate. I appreciate his leadership in the House of Delegates, helping me achieve big conservative results, like the largest tax cut in state history, for hardworking West Virginians.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, has yet to indicate whether he will seek re-election, but said earlier this year that he will make a decision by the year’s end.

