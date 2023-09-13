Amber Alert canceled; 11-month-old from N.C. found safe

FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good...
FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good health.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYODAN, N.C. (Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina said an 11-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe Wednesday.

The Mayodan Police Department said in an update on Facebook that the child was in good health. The suspects, Atiya Janelle Douglas and Kenya Shana Robinson, also were found and arrested, police said.

The alert has been canceled.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Mayodan Police Department at 336-613-7958.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Two separate accidents leaves teen dead, multiple hospitalized
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
Damon Mooney
16-year-old Midland Trail football player killed in early morning crash

Latest News

FILE: Of the 56 people confirmed dead, the police have identified 39 victims, the state-owned...
Fire that burned in a 9-story apartment building in Vietnam’s capital has killed at least 56 people
FILE - Police say escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.
LIVE: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, Pennsylvania police say
A son flying as first officer on his dad's final flight as a pilot for Southwest recreates a...
Airline pilot father, son recreate cockpit photo 30 years later
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Toll from devastating floods in Libyan city passes 5,100 dead, authorities struggle to get in aid
A son flying as first officer on his dad's final flight as a pilot for Southwest recreates a...
IMAGES: Airline pilot father, son recreate cockpit photo 30 years later