988 Crisis line now offering American Sign Language services

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new service is available to millions nationwide who are looking for emotional support.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is now offering video chats for people who use American Sign Language (ASL).

The US Department of Health and Human Services says the ASL video chats launched last week and are available for callers who are deaf or partially deaf.

The caller is connected to a counselor by clicking on the “a-s-l now” button on the website, 988lifeline.org and following the prompts. Sheila Moran, Director of Marketing for First Choice Services in Charleston, says the service is easy to use.

“Yes, the website is very simple to access and you’ll see the button, and you just push the button and you are talking to someone in American Sign Language,” Moran said.

The 988 Lifeline is a network of more than 200 state and local call centers.

It’s available to anyone seeking help with suicidal crises, mental health issues or emotional distress. It is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is accessed through the website or by calling or texting 988.

