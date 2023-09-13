988 Crisis line now offering American Sign Language services

A new service is available to millions nationwide who are looking for emotional support.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new service is available to millions nationwide who are looking for emotional support.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is now offering video chats for people who use American Sign Language (ASL).

The US Department of Health and Human Services says the ASL video chats launched last week and are available for callers who are deaf or partially deaf.

The caller is connected to a counselor by clicking on the “a-s-l now” button on the website, 988lifeline.org and following the prompts. Sheila Moran, Director of Marketing for First Choice Services in Charleston, says the service is easy to use.

“Yes, the website is very simple to access and you’ll see the button, and you just push the button and you are talking to someone in American Sign Language,” Moran said.

The 988 Lifeline is a network of more than 200 state and local call centers.

It’s available to anyone seeking help with suicidal crises, mental health issues or emotional distress. It is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is accessed through the website or by calling or texting 988.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Fatal crash
Two separate accidents leaves teen dead, multiple hospitalized
Fall foliage
Why are leaves changing color earlier this year?
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released

Latest News

Matthew Crigger and his white Chevy Colorado
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance locating missing man
National Park Service and first responders to make recovery attempt of deceased rafter on...
National Park Service and first responders to make recovery attempt of deceased rafter on Gauley River
Hurricane Lee impacts the east along the coast.
Dangerous rip currents along the coast of North Carolina
The health department did not cancel the festival
Virginia Department of Health finds “numerous sanitary violations” with Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Teen killed in crash remembered by high school
Teen killed in crash remembered by Midland Trail High School