We’ll see a few t-storms on Tuesday

Warm and unsettled weather tomorrow will give way to cooler, drier weather by Wednesday
STORMS POSSIBLE ON TUESDAY
STORMS POSSIBLE ON TUESDAY
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRONTAL MAP
FRONTAL MAP

High pressure will move out and low pressure will move in as we head into Tuesday. Overnight, we’ll see gradually increasing clouds, but we should stay dry and cool, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW

Tomorrow will bring more cloud cover and highs in the low to upper 70s. We’ll be muggy as well, and afternoon passing shower/storms look likely as a cold front swings into the area. Isolated heavier rain will be possible at times, but as of now the severe and flood threat is looking pretty nil.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST

Showers will be on and off through Wednesday AM- and temps will drop into the upper 50s-low 60s Tuesday night-Wednesday AM. We won’t warm up much Wednesday as winds shift direction out of the northwest behind the departing front. Highs will only make it into the upper 60s-low 70s Wednesday afternoon as this cool breeze off-sets any heating we get from breaks of sun.

FORECAST HIGHS
FORECAST HIGHS

Wednesday night looks cooler and we should clear out. Lows Wednesday night-early Thursday look to drop into the 40s!

This preview of Fall looks to continue into late week and into this coming weekend....

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

