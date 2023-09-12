Two separate accidents leaves teen dead, multiple hospitalized

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two separate accidents in Fayette County left one person dead and multiple people hospitalized.

Both accidents occurred between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., this morning, September 12.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the first accident happened on WV Rt 41 (Wilderness Highway) just before the US Rt 60 intersection when a single vehicle veered off of the roadway, striking a power pole. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.

The driver, a16-year-old and the only occupant in the vehicle, succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident, and the identity of the driver is being withheld due to their age.

Assisting in the incident was the Nuttall Fire Department, Ansted Fire Department, and General Ambulance.

The second accident occurred on WV Rt 61 just outside of Oak Hill city limits. Fridley said that it appears that one vehicle had been swerving in the roadway, crossed the center line, and struck another vehicle head-on. The roadway was closed for approximately one hour but is now open.

Both drivers were transported to Raleigh General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, though it is suspected one driver had a broken leg.

Alcohol and drugs are not currently suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Assisting in the matter were the Oak Hill Police Department, Oak Hill Fire Department, and Jan Care.

Both accidents remain under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Woman dies after being hit by train
Woman dies after being hit by train
A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.
Name released of boy hit and killed near bus stop
Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
A Raleigh County educator took home top honors in a national teaching competition on Monday.
Raleigh County educator wins national ‘Teacher of the Year’ competition

Latest News

Man dies in multi-car crash
Raleigh County educator wins national ‘Teacher of the Year’ competition
Raleigh County educator wins national ‘Teacher of the Year’ competition
The tourism industry in West Virginia has grown over 1 billion dollars annually since Governor...
Gov. Justice announces best tourism year ever
City of Beckley hosts annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony
City of Beckley hosts annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony