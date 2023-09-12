Two separate accidents leaves teen dead, multiple hospitalized

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two separate accidents in Fayette County left one person dead and multiple people hospitalized.

Both accidents occurred between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., this morning, September 12.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the first accident happened on WV Rt 41 (Wilderness Highway) just before the US Rt 60 intersection when a single vehicle veered off of the roadway, striking a power pole. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.

The driver, a16-year-old and the only occupant in the vehicle, succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident, and the identity of the driver is being withheld due to their age.

Assisting in the incident was the Nuttall Fire Department, Ansted Fire Department, and General Ambulance.

The second accident occurred on WV Rt 61 just outside of Oak Hill city limits. Fridley said that it appears that one vehicle had been swerving in the roadway, crossed the center line, and struck another vehicle head-on. The roadway was closed for approximately one hour but is now open.

Both drivers were transported to Raleigh General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, though it is suspected one driver had a broken leg.

Alcohol and drugs are not currently suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Assisting in the matter were the Oak Hill Police Department, Oak Hill Fire Department, and Jan Care.

Both accidents remain under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

