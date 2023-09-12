Tomorrow will mark the beginning of a Fall-like temperature trend

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front continuing to move through the area will bring a few more showers/storms overnight. A few storms could still be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. Otherwise, we’ll be partly cloudy, mild, and foggy at times overnight. Lows will fall into the 50s and 60s.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, temps won’t warm much, thanks to a change in wind direction out of the northwest. Cool, Canadian air will surge in tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s-low 70s, and low temps tomorrow night will fall into the 40s and low 50s!

THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday, we’ll start of chilly, and temps will remain cooler-than-average, in the 60s Thursday afternoon. We’ll be chilly and clear Thursday night with temps in the low to upper 40s.

FORECASTED HIGH TEMPS (wvva weather)

We look cool and dry through the end of the week, with Fall-like temps lasting well into the weekend.

A front will bring bit more rain however by Saturday night....

STAY TUNED!

