Tazewell scores 20 straight points to stun Richlands

Bulldogs won 39-36
By Josh Widman
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell took advantage of the nearly-72 hour intermission between halves.

Richlands held a 30-19 advantage after 24 minutes and seemed to be in control and have the momentum.

The same appeared to be true tonight when Cole Vanover broke free for a 72-yard TD run late in the third quarter to give the Blue Tornado a 36-19 lead.

It was all Bulldogs from there. Tazewell answered the Vanover TD with an Ayvree Zeigler rushing TD.

Tazewell cashed in on Richlands mistakes in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback and win 39-36. The Bulldogs scored 20 unanswered points after falling behind 36-19.

Tazewell is now 1-1 and Richlands is 0-3.

Bluefield and Greenbrier East also completed their game from Friday. The Beavers beat the Spartans 34-19.

