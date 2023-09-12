Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the region today

A cold front will swing through today bringing us some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible with a few storms, but the severe threat and flood threat looks low. High temperatures will be seasonable in the 70s for most.

Scattered showers and few thunderstorms remain possible overnight. Otherwise, we’ll notice mainly cloudy skies as lows drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.

A few leftover showers are possible on Wednesday morning, but we should dry up during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be much cooler in the 60s and low 70s on Wednesday afternoon.

High pressure will build in late week. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Thursday and Friday as high temperatures stay below average in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We should stay dry on Saturday, but some unsettled weather returns by Sunday as temperatures remain Fall-like. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

