Pay increase approved for Bluefield, W.Va. Police Department

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -We had previously reported that the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department was seeking a raise in pay. Now, a Bluefield City Board meeting Tuesday has approved that request.

The new starting salary is now $49,000 a year with the pay going up each year an officer is working. This amount had previously been $42,000. We spoke to Bluefield City Police Chief Dennis Dillow who says the new amount is fair when compared to the pay of surrounding law enforcement departments and the type of work they do. He believes this pay increase will help keep cops in Bluefield.

“It’s a major step for police. As most of you know, it’s very difficult to even get a policeman nowadays. You know, back years ago, you would give the test and there would be a hundred or two hundred or even three hundred people to show up to test. My last testing session, I had four. So, I mean, policemen are very hard to get nowadays and to keep them trained and to keep those people in your department, you have to pay them. And so, we were just looking for a fair compensation to where we don’t train people and then they run off and go somewhere else,” says Chief Dillow.

Chief Dillow says the decision made Tuesday shows the board members support the Bluefield Police and understand how by helping their officers, they are helping Bluefield as a whole.

