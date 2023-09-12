Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County parents were arrested after their 8-month-old child had to be flown to Charleston after an apparent overdose on fentanyl Saturday.

The child, according to the West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper H.E. Ingraham, is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Justin Funk, 40, and Aspen Funk, 24, both of Princeton have been charged with one count of child neglect resulting in serious boding injury and two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury.

Both are incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail on a $30, 000 cash/surety bond.

Ingraham said that on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. a call was received from Princeton Village Apartments about a child being rushed to Princeton Community Hospital by Princeton Rescue Squad with a medical emergency related to a possible seizure.

As soon as medical staff determined that it was an overdose, Narcan was administered. The child was quickly put on a ventilator, Ingraham said.

The West Virginia State Police was contacted upon treatment of the child.

The parents were arrested Sunday night.

Ingraham and Senior Trooper J.B. Fox are both in charge of this ongoing investigation.

A preliminary hearing for the couple is set for Thursday in Mercer County Magistrate Court.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.