Mercer County leash law discussions continue

By Robert Castillo
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders in Mercer County are still discussing the possibility of a leash law for the county. Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett says he has learned what the new procedures are when it comes to how the county can adopt a leash law.

Puckett says the commission won’t have to have public hearings before a leash law is put in place. Instead he says they will have to have two public readings of the potential law and a period of public discussion during a commission meeting for public comment.

The law at hand was adopted from Raleigh County and people who violate the leash law could face a fine ranging between $5 and $100.

“I will go ahead and put the proposed ordinance online. That way people can go ahead and read that now. If they’ve got any questions or comments. It’s pretty straight forward, if you look up Raleigh County it’s there. This would be the proposed one that I would look to read at the end of the month,” said Puckett.

The first reading for the potential leash law will happen on Sept. 26 at 3:30 pm in the commission meeting room.

