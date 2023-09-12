Man dies in multi-car crash

(Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT
MOUNT NEBO, W.Va (WDTV) - A Beckley man was killed in a multi-car crash on Sunday in Nicholas County, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies with the NCSD responded to the two-car crash on Route 19 near Ramsey Rd. in Mount Nebo on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The release says a car being driven by 25-year-old Corey Moore, of Beckley, was traveling South on Route 19 when the car left the southbound lane, crossed the median, and entered the northbound lane.

He then crashed into another car head-on in the northbound lane before hitting an embankment and coming to rest.

Moore and the driver of the second car involved were both taken to Summersville Regional Medical Center, where deputies say Moore died from his injuries.

The driver of the second car was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital, the NCSD says.

The NCSD is continuing to investigate the crash.

Further information has not been released.

