Clyburn honored for 50 years with Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A prominent member of the Oakvale community was honored during the Mercer County Commission meeting on Tuesday. Morris Clyburn was honored by the commission for 50 years of service with the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department.

Clyburn or as some call him, “Mossy” has been involved with the department since its inception 50 years ago. The department was also honored alongside of Clyburn for the help they provide to the area. Clyburn says the department has come a long way over the years starting with just a 1951 model truck, a hose and a portable pump.

Clyburn says he’s humbled to have been recognized for his service to the community he loves.

“It was just an honor that they would honor. It’s not about me. It’s about the churches, the fire department, the cemetery, the ruritan, the school and the town of Oakvale and all the help. When we make the calls to do something they gather and rally around,” said Clyburn.

Clyburn says the fire department will be celebrating 50 years on Sept. 24 at 3 pm at the fire station.

