HIVE to bring new business initiative to Uptown

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The New River Gorge Regional Dev. Authority’s HIVE is teaming up with the City of Beckley for a new idea aimed at improving foot traffic in Uptown. The HIVE assists start-up and existing businesses and entrepreneurs to reach their potential.

The organization recently received a $99,000 grant from the USDA to renovate the 111 Main Street building in Uptown Beckley. As part of the West Virginia HIVE’s Accelerator Expansion Initiative, the HIVE will be renovating 11,000 square feet of storefront start-ups. The idea is to give different entrepreneurs a space to test their products every month.

“We see this as a rolling model,” explained the NRGRDA’s Exec. Dir. Jina Belcher. “We want different businesses to be in and out of the space for a month at a time. We want to offer it to as many businesses as we can. They do need to be HIVE clients so they can visit WV Hive Network - Everything you need to help your business succeed. to apply there to become a client. But we really want it to be revolving businesses that have access to the space.”

For city leaders, the project is a win-win. While entrepreneurs get the chance to test their products, Beckley’s Recorder-Treasurer Billie Trump said visitors to Uptown Beckley have a reason to keep coming back.

“The proof concept...to give people downtown something to see. There will be lots of ideas and businesses there. It will generate foot traffic. Everyone talks about revitalizing downtown, but this is a positive way to do that.”

According to a press release from the HIVE, as soon as Phase I of the project is complete, 2,500 square feet will be accessible for businesses and retailers to start.

“We really want to use this as a consumer testing scenario for these businesses to get real feedback from customers who say this is how we recommend you re-tool or re-market or change the packaging...and really give them that opportunity before we invest the time to scale them to larger markets,” added Belcher.

The HIVE also has plans to move some of their offices into the building as well.

