Blue Ridge Rock Festival responds to community outcry

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Rock Festival has issued a statement amid community outcry.

Organizers issued a statement on Instagram Tuesday;

“Thank you for your patience during these heartbreaking circumstances. There is an overabundance of misinformation circulating that we will fully address in due time. We see you and are working as quickly as possible on our end to take care of you. This past weekend’s weather cancellation was a collective one, made by the event’s emergency management team composed of state and county officials, as well as representatives from the venue. We are currently in extensive discussions with our ticketing company and partners. We ask for a bit more of your patience as we work to provide you with [a] resolution.”

WDBJ7 has been following the festival and recently informed you of the stagehand strike due to poor working conditions.

Attendees claimed the cancellation of Saturday and Sunday’s events was not being accurately represented.

Many attendees were disappointed with the experience in addition to the venue encountering serious damage after severe weather struck on Thursday.

Many concert-goers are still seeking refunds from the event.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Two separate accidents leaves teen dead, multiple hospitalized
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Damon Mooney
16-year-old Midland Trail football player killed in early morning crash
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication

Latest News

Birthdays: 9.8.23 - 9.10.23
Birthdays: 9.8.23 - 9.10.23
Birthdays: 9.11.23 & 9.12.23
Birthdays: 9.11.23 & 9.12.23
The National Park Service is urging rafters to exercise caution on the Gauley River following...
National Park Service and first responders to make recovery attempt of deceased rafter on Gauley River
Residents can help with initiative
Justice initiative targets human trafficking
New physician joins Family Medicine staff at Robert C. Byrd Clinic
New physician joins Family Medicine staff at Robert C. Byrd Clinic