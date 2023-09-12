ARH Medical Mall in Beckley starts offering gynecological services

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley ARH Medical Mall has started offering brand new services.

Located on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley, the medical mall has a new in-house doctor to provide gynecological care. Services range from pap smears to screenings to treatments.

Dr. Lisa Skinner encourages women to visit to learn more about the services she provides. She said it is especially important to be screened for cervical cancer, which can be treated if caught early.

“I see people every day where it’s been over 20 years since they’ve been screened. They’ve had negative experiences with other GYNs. We try to make it easy. We try to laugh and make it a little fun so that more women are apt to actually show up in a year,” said Dr. Skinner.

Dr. Skinner said the office will be open during traditional business hours.

The office provides traditional GYN case outside of obstetric services for expecting mothers.

