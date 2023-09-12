Archery, crossbow season set to open later this month

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Hunters can start preparing for the opening of the state’s archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says the popular seasons will open on Sept. 30 and run through Dec. 31.

“In just a few weeks, the thrill of our archery and crossbow seasons and the beauty of West Virginia’s fall color will come together and give everyone a chance to connect with nature and enjoy incredible outdoor adventures,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “Whether you’re an experienced hunter or just starting out, I encourage you to get your license and stamps early so you don’t miss out on this season.”

The WVDNR would like to remind hunters the following:

White-Tailed Deer

Hunters may harvest one deer on their base license during the archery and crossbow season and may take up to two additional deer if they purchase a Class RB or RRB stamp before the season starts on Sept. 30. Depending on the county, one or two additional deer may be taken during the season. Resident landowners hunting on their own property and Class DT license holders are not required to purchase additional archery stamps.

Hunters may take up to two deer in one day, but may not take more than one antlered deer in a day. Hunters may not take more than three antlered deer during the regular deer seasons and the following Mountaineer Heritage season combined.

In nine counties or portions thereof, hunters must take an antlerless deer in any regular deer season before harvesting a second antlered deer in that county. In West Virginia’s four archery-only counties (Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming), hunters may not take more than two deer during the archery season and one deer must be antlerless.

Hunters are reminded that all deer must be electronically registered and legally tagged, but the first deer doesn’t need to be checked before harvesting a second deer on the same day.

Black Bear

Hunters may harvest two bears in a year if at least one bear is taken in Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Nicholas, Raleigh or Wyoming county. The daily bag limit is one.

Unless they are exempt from having to purchase a license, resident bear hunters are required to buy a base license and Bear Damage Stamp (Class DS) to hunt bear.

Nonresident bear hunters are required to purchase a Bear Hunting License (Class EE), Conservation/Law Enforcement Stamp (CS/LE) and a Bear Damage Stamp (Class DS) or the Nonresident Lifetime License License (Class EE-L).

Nonresidents hunting on National Forest land also need a National Forest Stamp (Class I).

Wild Boar

West Virginia’s wild boar archery and crossbow seasons are open only in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties.

The season bag limit is one.

A second split of the wild boar archery and crossbow season will reopen on Feb. 2-4, 2024.

To hunt in the February wild boar season, hunters will need to purchase a 2024 hunting license, which will go on sale in December.

Hunters may purchase their license and stamps and check their game here.

Click here for more information about the seasons.

