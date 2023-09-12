Annual corn maze returning to Crab Orchard Museum

This year’s theme is “Feet You Might Meet”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -With fall right around the corner, a favorite fall tradition is making its return to Tazewell. The Historic Crab Orchard Museum will be opening their annual corn maze this Friday. This year’s theme is “Feet You Might Meet,” a maze design which showcases some of the animals native to the area. There will also be wagon rides and the return of “punkin’ chunkin.’” If you would like to see this all this for yourself, the maze will open the Friday , September 15th at 5:00 pm through 10:00 pm. It will also be open on Saturday from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm and Sunday from 1:00 pm to dusk. The maze is ten dollars for adults and five for children with those four and under getting in free. The maze can be found at 1735 Pisgah Rd, Tazewell, Virginia.

Bluefield, WV, hopes to upgrade streets through federal grant, Safe Streets For All
Bluefield, WV’s Grant St. Bridge potentially opening soon
Annual corn maze returning to Crab Orchard Museum
