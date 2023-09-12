16-year-old Midland Trail football player killed in early morning crash

Damon Mooney
Damon Mooney(Midland Trail Football Facebook page)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A 16-year-old Midland Trail High School football player was killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning, September 12. Find information about the crash HERE.

According to a Facebook post by the Midland Trail Football team, that player was Damon Mooney who was number 66 for the Patriots.

The post expressed the community’s hurt over the loss of the young man saying:

Make no mistake about it, we are a family and this one of our kids. We do not go a day without telling our kids we love them, and we mean it.

The Mooney family is hurting.

Our team is hurting.

Our school is hurting.

Our community is hurting.

Please pray for everyone’s comfort and healing during this time as we cope with the loss of #66 Damon Mooney.

Love you, Damon.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family during this time. You can find that HERE if you wish to donate.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.
Name released of boy hit and killed near bus stop
Woman dies after being hit by train
Woman dies after being hit by train
A Raleigh County educator took home top honors in a national teaching competition on Monday.
Raleigh County educator wins national ‘Teacher of the Year’ competition
Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake

Latest News

The New River Gorge Regional Dev. Authority’s HIVE is teaming up with the City of Beckley with...
HIVE to bring new business initiative to Uptown
(Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Commerce)
Archery, crossbow season set to open later this month
Two separate accidents leaves teen dead, multiple hospitalized
Two separate accidents leaves teen dead, multiple hospitalized
Two rafters have died over the last week while participating in Gauley season.
Multiple rafter deaths reported at start of Gauley season