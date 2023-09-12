16-year-old Midland Trail football player killed in early morning crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A 16-year-old Midland Trail High School football player was killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning, September 12. Find information about the crash HERE.

According to a Facebook post by the Midland Trail Football team, that player was Damon Mooney who was number 66 for the Patriots.

The post expressed the community’s hurt over the loss of the young man saying:

Make no mistake about it, we are a family and this one of our kids. We do not go a day without telling our kids we love them, and we mean it.

The Mooney family is hurting.

Our team is hurting.

Our school is hurting.

Our community is hurting.

Please pray for everyone’s comfort and healing during this time as we cope with the loss of #66 Damon Mooney.

Love you, Damon.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family during this time. You can find that HERE if you wish to donate.

