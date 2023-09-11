VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash

VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash
VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, September 8, at 7:40 p.m. on Route 643, approximately 1.4 miles north of Route 652.

A 2004 Ford Ranger was traveling north on Route 643. As the truck came into a curve, it ran off the left side of the road, went over an embankment and partially overturned into a creek.

The driver, Tiffany B. Estep, 35, of Hurley, was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, while a 16-year-old female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.

Estep was transported to Buchanan General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries later that same day.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
Beckley PD: One dead, one injured after officer involved shooting on Klaus Street
FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.
Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years
Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years
Montcalm shuts out Paden City Saturday
Montcalm shuts out Paden City Saturday
Flooding remains a concern this evening
More heavy rainfall possible through the rest of the evening.

Latest News

Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years
Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years
Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
‘Love Lives On’: Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years
Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years
20th annual Culturefest winds down in Pipestem, WV
20th annual Culturefest winds down in Pipestem, WV