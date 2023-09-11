UPDATE: James Monroe High modified lockdown lifted

James Monroe High School
James Monroe High School(James Monroe High School website)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The modified lockdown at James Monroe High School has been lifted.

Monroe County Schools verified that the potential threat was made towards a different school, not James Monroe.

James Monroe High School is currently on modified lockdown.

The lockdown began at approximately 11 a.m. when a potential threat was received in a county in the northern part of the state according to a post by Monroe County Schools.

The post said that they are currently unsure if the threat was made towards James Monroe or not.

Law enforcement is investigating the situation, and more details will be shared once the school is notified.

Keep following WVVA for more information.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
Beckley PD: One dead, one injured after officer involved shooting on Klaus Street
Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years
Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years
FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.
Montcalm shuts out Paden City Saturday
Montcalm shuts out Paden City Saturday
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation

Latest News

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
A community comes together to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.
City of Beckley hosts annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Dr. Jeffery Braham
New physician joins Family Medicine staff at Robert C. Byrd Clinic
“Scott Smith is a dedicated parent who’s faced unwarranted charges in his pursuit to protect...
Virginia governor pardons man whose arrest at a school board meeting galvanized conservatives