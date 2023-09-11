Raleigh County educator wins national ‘Teacher of the Year’ competition


A Raleigh County educator took home top honors in a national teaching competition on Monday.
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
John Quesenberry, a government and history teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School, won the national competition for the Bill of Rights Institute’s ‘Civics Teacher of the Year’ award. The organization is dedicated to educating and empowering students on subjects of freedom and opportunity.

Representatives of the institute surprised Quesenberry with the award at lunch on Monday. Concerned that the bell was a little late on Monday, he walked into a cafeteria full of student applause.

“He shared with us his passion for his students and subject. He went through a series of interviews with us, and his application just rose to the top,” explained Laura Vlk, a representative with the institute.

As for what set Quesenberry apart, his students knew the answer right away. Junior Ram Asaithambi said the teacher has a knack for bridging the past with the present. “He goes by the textbook then relates it to our lives today. And he makes every class period fun and exciting. He’s just a fantastic teacher.”

More than a great teacher, his co-workers said Quesenberry volunteers for everything from coaching to Model UN. “I want the kids to have that opportunity, whatever they’re good at -- even if they don’t know what that is yet, they have the chance to do it,” explained Quesenberry.

Woodrow Wilson High School Principal Ryan Stafford was one of Quesenberry’s first students, describing his former teacher as a great storyteller and friend.

“We’ve known it for a long time. We’ve appreciated him for a long time. Now I’m glad the entire state of West Virginia and this great country can see it as well.”

As part of the award, Quesenberry received a $5,000 check.

