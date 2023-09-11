Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A 25-year-old man drowned at Smith Mountain Lake Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerson Martinez of Roanoke was found in the water after deputies were called about 10:45 a.m. to the Crazy Horse Marina area. He had been reported missing, and was pronounced dead after being pulled from the water by the sheriff’s office, Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue and Franklin County Public Safety.

Investigators say pending results of an autopsy, circumstances of the death do not appear to be suspicious.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash
VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say
James Monroe High School
UPDATE: James Monroe High modified lockdown lifted
Officer involved shooting
Beckley PD: One dead, one injured after officer involved shooting on Klaus Street

Latest News

Brenda Rucker and her late son, Arrien Porterfield
“I want justice for my son”: mother still searching for answers after son’s death
Mother pleads for answers after son's death
Mother pleads for answers after son's death
The paint is water-soluble, meaning it will wash off with just water.
Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County
Raleigh County educator wins national ‘Teacher of the Year’ competition
Raleigh County educator wins national ‘Teacher of the Year’ competition
Miner injured at Marion County mine