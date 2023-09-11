Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A 25-year-old man drowned at Smith Mountain Lake Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerson Martinez of Roanoke was found in the water after deputies were called about 10:45 a.m. to the Crazy Horse Marina area. He had been reported missing, and was pronounced dead after being pulled from the water by the sheriff’s office, Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue and Franklin County Public Safety.

Investigators say pending results of an autopsy, circumstances of the death do not appear to be suspicious.

