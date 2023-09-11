New physician joins Family Medicine staff at Robert C. Byrd Clinic

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jeffrey Braham, DO, has joined the Family Medicine Department and is accepting new patients.

According to a release from the clinic, Dr. Braham is a primary care physician who is committed to providing outstanding patient care across the Greenbrier Valley and western Virginia.

Dr. Braham has over 25 years of experience, and he is board certified in family medicine and specializes in endoscopy and colonoscopy procedures used to examine the digestive tract.

He is a native of Parkersburg, and he is a graduate of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed residency at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, WV, where he served as Chief Resident.

Dr. Braham is passionate about providing community-based care and he strives to empower patients to be active decision makers in their own care.

“Robert C. Byrd Clinic continues to grow and expand services and we are excited to welcome Dr. Jeffery Braham to our team. He is an energetic leader who will bring great insight and experience to the organization,” said Scot Mitchell, CEO.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Braham, please call 304-645-3220 ext.2.

