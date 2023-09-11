Name released of boy hit and killed near bus stop

A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.
A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a boy hit and killed near their bus stop Friday has been released by Logan Middle School.

School officials identified the boy as 7th grader Chance Artist.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said Artist was hit by a vehicle Friday morning near the intersection of 11th Street and Route 10.

Investigators say when they arrived on scene, they found him in the road.

A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.

Artist was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Logan County Schools released the following statement:

“Today is a sad day for our entire community as we learned of the tragic loss of one of our students who was involved in a fatal accident earlier this morning. There is no greater tragedy than the death of a young person, and we offer our sincere condolences and continued support to the families and friends of those impacted by this devastating loss.Counselors have been available at Logan Middle School throughout the day in order to provide additional support for students and staff. These services will remain in place for as long as necessary, as our community pulls together to process what has happened. If there are students and/or staff members who feel as though they need someone to speak with during the weekend, we encourage them to reach out by calling 304-687-6027. This number will be staffed with those who offer counselor support for the next two days. Again, our administration wishes to convey our wholehearted condolences to all those affected by this sudden loss.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Check out our previous coverage >>> HERE.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash
VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say
James Monroe High School
UPDATE: James Monroe High modified lockdown lifted
Officer involved shooting
Beckley PD: One dead, one injured after officer involved shooting on Klaus Street

Latest News

Brenda Rucker and her late son, Arrien Porterfield
“I want justice for my son”: mother still searching for answers after son’s death
Mother pleads for answers after son's death
Mother pleads for answers after son's death
The paint is water-soluble, meaning it will wash off with just water.
Paint spill splatters cars, roadway in Henrico County
Raleigh County educator wins national ‘Teacher of the Year’ competition
Raleigh County educator wins national ‘Teacher of the Year’ competition
Miner injured at Marion County mine