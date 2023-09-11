Missing boy found deceased, new details released

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a missing boy out of the Salt Creek area had been found dead.

Deputies said they arrived on scene Saturday in response to an ATV crash and discovered 10-year-old Wyatt had been separated from the accident victim about an hour before.

They say an extensive search was initiated including first responders, multiple agencies, a K9 and volunteers.

Deputies said Wyatt’s body was discovered at about 7 a.m. Sunday.

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.

There’s no word yet on how Wyatt was shot.

Deputies said West Virginia State Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene.

Wyatt’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Check out our previous coverage >>> HERE.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
Beckley PD: One dead, one injured after officer involved shooting on Klaus Street
Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years
Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years
FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.
Montcalm shuts out Paden City Saturday
Montcalm shuts out Paden City Saturday
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation

Latest News

A community comes together to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.
City of Beckley hosts annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Dr. Jeffery Braham
New physician joins Family Medicine staff at Robert C. Byrd Clinic
James Monroe High School
UPDATE: James Monroe High modified lockdown lifted
“Scott Smith is a dedicated parent who’s faced unwarranted charges in his pursuit to protect...
Virginia governor pardons man whose arrest at a school board meeting galvanized conservatives