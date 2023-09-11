Miner injured at Marion County mine

FAIRVIEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A miner has suffered injuries at an accident at a coal prep plant in Marion County.

The miner was injured at the American Consolidated Natural Resources (ACNR) mine prep plant near Fairview on Sunday, Sept. 10, according to United Mine Workers of America District 31 Vice President Rick Altman.

Altman said the accident happened near a thermal dryer.

The miner’s condition is unknown at this time, Altman said, but he is in the hospital. His name has not been released.

Altman said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Further information has not been released.

