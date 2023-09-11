James Monroe High under modified lockdown, police investigating

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Monroe High School is currently on modified lockdown.

The lockdown began at approximately 11 a.m. when a potential threat was received in a county in the northern part of the state according to a post by Monroe County Schools.

The post said that they are currently unsure if the threat was made towards James Monroe or not.

Law enforcement is investigating the situation, and more details will be shared once the school is notified.

