Ex-Catholic school teacher faces sex crimes involving minors

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A former 3rd-grade teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School (OLOL) was indicted on multiple counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery on Monday.

On Tuesday, May 2, the school administration said it was made aware of an accusation against teacher Daro Ing. He was immediately removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave. The school then contacted the authorities.

Henrico Police confirmed his arrest, saying a caller alleged Ing had inappropriately touched several young girls on or before May 2. Further investigation revealed there were more victims.

School leadership says they cooperated fully with the Henrico Police Department and Child Protective Services investigations.

OLOL says Ing was hired in January 2022 and underwent a background screening, fingerprinting and reference check. He also completed child safety training mandated by the Diocese of Richmond.

Ing is due back in court on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.

