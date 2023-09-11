Dry today; unsettled weather returns on Tuesday

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER, TAZEWELL, GILES, BLAND, AND WYTHE COUNTIES. VISIBILTY OF ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE IS POSSIBLE IN DENSE FOG. USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING!

We are dealing with dense fog in some spots this morning, but the fog should lift over the next few hours. Other than a stray shower, we should stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 70s this afternoon.

We should stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s and low 60s overnight.

A cold front will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms to our region tomorrow afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll notice a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb into the 70s.

Scattered showers remain possible on Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. We should clear out through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 60s and low 70s on Wednesday afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies are expected as we wrap up our workweek. Temperatures will remain Fall-like with highs in the 60s and low 70s, and lows in the 40s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

