Driver killed after hitting house with car

Driver killed in crash involving a car into a house in Campbell County... 9.9.23
Driver killed in crash involving a car into a house in Campbell County... 9.9.23(Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a crash that involved a car into a house Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred the evening of Sept. 9, 2023, in the 1000 block of Lynbrook Road in Campbell County. Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling along Lynbrook Road when he ran off the road, went through a yard and into a house. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Driver killed in crash involving a car into a house in Campbell County... 9.9.23
Driver killed in crash involving a car into a house in Campbell County... 9.9.23(Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company)

Two people were inside the home and were not hurt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
Beckley PD: One dead, one injured after officer involved shooting on Klaus Street
Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years
Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years
FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.
Montcalm shuts out Paden City Saturday
Montcalm shuts out Paden City Saturday
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation

Latest News

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m....
Turnpike traffic backed up following two tractor trailer accidents