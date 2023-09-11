City of Beckley hosts annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony


A community comes together to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.
A community comes together to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A community comes together to remember the lives lost on September 11th. The City of Beckley held its annual remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday, around the same time the second World Trade Center building was struck 22 years ago.

On the tenth anniversary of the attack, the city’s Recorder Treasurer Billie Trump and Councilman Kevin Price applied to the Port Authority to receive a piece of the World Trade Center. They were able to drive to New York and successfully secure a twisted steel beam that was recovered from the wreckage. Now displayed in Uptown Beckley, Trump hopes it will forever serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by first responders that day and every day.

“When you think about those guys who knew they weren’t coming out of the building but went in anyway... all of these guys in our small town, they face the same challenges -- maybe not on the same scale but the same kinds of challenges. They’re ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”

In addition to city leaders, representatives from JanCare Ambulance, Beckley Police Dept., Public Works, and Beckley Fire Dept. were also in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
Beckley PD: One dead, one injured after officer involved shooting on Klaus Street
Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years
Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years
FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.
Montcalm shuts out Paden City Saturday
Montcalm shuts out Paden City Saturday
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation

Latest News

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Dr. Jeffery Braham
New physician joins Family Medicine staff at Robert C. Byrd Clinic
James Monroe High School
UPDATE: James Monroe High modified lockdown lifted
“Scott Smith is a dedicated parent who’s faced unwarranted charges in his pursuit to protect...
Virginia governor pardons man whose arrest at a school board meeting galvanized conservatives