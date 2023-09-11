City of Beckley hosts annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A community comes together to remember the lives lost on September 11th. The City of Beckley held its annual remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday, around the same time the second World Trade Center building was struck 22 years ago.

On the tenth anniversary of the attack, the city’s Recorder Treasurer Billie Trump and Councilman Kevin Price applied to the Port Authority to receive a piece of the World Trade Center. They were able to drive to New York and successfully secure a twisted steel beam that was recovered from the wreckage. Now displayed in Uptown Beckley, Trump hopes it will forever serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by first responders that day and every day.

“When you think about those guys who knew they weren’t coming out of the building but went in anyway... all of these guys in our small town, they face the same challenges -- maybe not on the same scale but the same kinds of challenges. They’re ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”

In addition to city leaders, representatives from JanCare Ambulance, Beckley Police Dept., Public Works, and Beckley Fire Dept. were also in attendance.

