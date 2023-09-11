9/11 Memorial ceremony at Bluefield Arts Center honors first responders

“They climbed up all those steps... they never even thought twice about it”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Bluefield Arts Building is the setting for the 9/11 remembrance ceremony the City of Bluefield, West Virginia hosts. This memorial began with the presentation of the colors by JROTC cadets, followed by the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. Speakers here share their memories of the September 11th attacks and how it changed the course of America’s history. One of those speaking was Bluefield’s city manager who is an alumni of the United States military academy, West Point. Cecil Marson was in the army when the towers fell.

“...I’ve spent a lifetime in the military before I came to Bluefield, and this day personally affected me. Changed my life in the military... And I think it’s just important that our kids, our fellow citizens, and everybody else, you know, remembers this day, remembers the sacrifice of our first responders, our police and firefighters, other great citizens of this country, and of course, our military,” says Marson.

Officials and members of the community were joined in the audience by first responders. We spoke to one of those first responders who says events like this one help people keep the memory alive of those who heroically sacrificed their lives to save others.

“Those people died for a cause. You know they went in and... They saved thousands of people by going in. The firefighters and police officers went in and saved thousands of people. They climbed up all those steps to get to a point that, you know, you didn’t know whether you were going to make it out or not, and they never even thought twice about it, so it is very important to remember those 343 firemen that died that day,” says Chad Bailey, fire chief for Bluefield, West Virginia.

Chief Bailey echoed the words of one of the memorial’s speakers, saying, by remembering the stories of the past, we can help prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.

Marson says he hopes that people will remember how the country came together following the attacks and keep that unity in their everyday life.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash
VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say
James Monroe High School
UPDATE: James Monroe High modified lockdown lifted
Officer involved shooting
Beckley PD: One dead, one injured after officer involved shooting on Klaus Street

Latest News

9/11 Memorial ceremony at Bluefield Arts Center honors first responders
9/11 Memorial ceremony at Bluefield Arts Center honors first responders
Invasive Asian longhorned tick threatens livestock and food production
Invasive Asian longhorned tick threatens livestock and food production in Two Virginias
Americorps 9/11
Volunteers clean graves at WV National Cemetery
Brenda Rucker and her late son, Arrien Porterfield
“I want justice for my son”: mother still searching for answers after son’s death