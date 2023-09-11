9/11 Memorial ceremony at Bluefield Arts Center honors first responders

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Bluefield Arts Building is the setting for the 9/11 remembrance ceremony the City of Bluefield, West Virginia hosts. This memorial began with the presentation of the colors by JROTC cadets, followed by the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. Speakers here share their memories of the September 11th attacks and how it changed the course of America’s history. One of those speaking was Bluefield’s city manager who is an alumni of the United States military academy, West Point. Cecil Marson was in the army when the towers fell.

“...I’ve spent a lifetime in the military before I came to Bluefield, and this day personally affected me. Changed my life in the military... And I think it’s just important that our kids, our fellow citizens, and everybody else, you know, remembers this day, remembers the sacrifice of our first responders, our police and firefighters, other great citizens of this country, and of course, our military,” says Marson.

Officials and members of the community were joined in the audience by first responders. We spoke to one of those first responders who says events like this one help people keep the memory alive of those who heroically sacrificed their lives to save others.

“Those people died for a cause. You know they went in and... They saved thousands of people by going in. The firefighters and police officers went in and saved thousands of people. They climbed up all those steps to get to a point that, you know, you didn’t know whether you were going to make it out or not, and they never even thought twice about it, so it is very important to remember those 343 firemen that died that day,” says Chad Bailey, fire chief for Bluefield, West Virginia.

Chief Bailey echoed the words of one of the memorial’s speakers, saying, by remembering the stories of the past, we can help prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.

Marson says he hopes that people will remember how the country came together following the attacks and keep that unity in their everyday life.

