Tazewell’s “Jewel of the Clinch” brings music to Main Street

By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday, the “Jewel of the Clinch” brought bluegrass and country musicians to Tazewell’s Main Street. The music festival was organized by Tazewell Today who say they wanted this event to celebrate the area’s heritage through its music.

“This is actually one of our largest events as far as entertainment is concerned. We have more than five entertainers on our stage today...” says Vanessa Rebentisch, executive director of Tazewell Today, “We just wanted to make sure that we could celebrate heritage and tradition here in Tazewell and bring bluegrass music to Main Street.”

In addition to the music, there were plenty of other things to do for visitors of all ages, including craft and food vendors, inflatables, a petting zoo, and a climbing wall. Thomas the Tank Engine also made an appearance, giving rides to those at the event. But for those who performed at the festival, it was an opportunity to showcase the musical talents of the area.

“The talent in this area is ridiculous. It’s really great talent. I got so many friends around here that can just absolutely play and sing, so it’s just a great place to have music, bluegrass music,” says Ebby Jewell, Bluegrass Kinsman, a band that performed in the music festival.

The event served as an intergenerational bridge with people of all ages enjoying all the festival had to offer. This was the first year that the music festival was held, but organizers hope to make it an annual event.

