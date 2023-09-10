Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years

This celebration coincided with Pisgah United Methodist Church’s annual homecoming
Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years
Tazewell County church celebrates 230 years(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -On Sunday, a local church is celebrating a huge milestone that few others have reached. This historic church is celebrating more than two centuries of worship.

“Well, we’re celebrating the 230th homecoming anniversary of Pisgah United Methodist Church which is the oldest continuous church perhaps the oldest church with any records in Tazewell County, Virginia,” says Terry Mullins, board of trustees member at the church.

At two hundred and thirty years, Pisgah United Methodist Church is older than the county it’s located in, beating Tazewell County by six years. The homecoming service was led by Larry Dial, a former pastor of the church. He credits the longevity of Pisgah United Methodist to the people who fill the pews there.

“The reality, this church is the people inside. And it’s the spirit here that I think that sustained it. The spirit of love, and community, the spirit that helps them be a part of all that’s going on. They take care of other folks. They take care of each other. They’re just good at taking care,” says Dial.

Following the service, the church held a meal that allowed people the chance to chat and reminisce about old times.

“It’s fun to hear all the stories and to see folks recognize each other and some have been apart for a while and to see the recognition on their faces and hear their stories, things that they did together when they were younger and the laughter and knowing that those things have happened, and I’m able to be part of that and creating new memories with them,” says Valerie Ritter current copastor at PUMC.

Mullins says the church was packed with former members gathered to celebrate the homecoming, with close to one hundred people attending the service.

