More heavy rainfall possible through the rest of the evening.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all counties in our area until midnight tonight. Excessive runoff from heavy rain may result in flooding along rivers and other flood prone areas. Stay weather aware for the rest of the night. A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect for parts of Raleigh County until 5:15 PM, and a Flood Advisory is in effect for Tazewell County until 5:45 PM.

A stalled stationary front will sit over our area for one more day. As we head into the overnight hours it will begin to finally move off to the east. This will bring us dry conditions for the start of the work week, and a brief respite from the rain. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 50s, and we could still see an isolated rain shower, though most of the heavy rain should come to an end before midnight. Some fog is possible through Monday morning.

As we head into Monday, most of us will be dry, but we can’t rule out a short lived rain shower in the morning or mid afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable, sitting in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday we’ll see a cold front approach that will be bringing more thunderstorms to our area. We could see some stronger storms as a result. By Wednesday we’ll be left with a very fall like day, with cloudy skies and occasional rain. Things will be much cooler Wednesday onward.

