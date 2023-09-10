Montcalm shuts out Paden City Saturday

Generals win 30-0 over Wildcats at home
Montcalm shuts out Paden City Saturday
By Jon Surratt
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTCALM, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Montcalm Generals hosted the Paden City Wildcats Saturday.

The Generals were looking to start the season off 2-0, and they did just that in a lopsided victory. The Generals led 12-0 at half off of Tristen Cline and Jalen Younger touchdowns. The Generals would dominate the second half to win 30-0.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
McDowell County arrests
Two arrested in McDowell County on multiple charges
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
(Source: WALB)
Man dies in apparent drowning in Nags Head; 4th person to die at North Carolina beaches this week

Latest News

BSU football falls in first home game to Emory & Henry
BSU football falls in first home game to Emory & Henry
BSU football falls in first home game to Emory & Henry
BSU football falls in first home game to Emory & Henry
Montcalm shuts out Paden City Saturday
Montcalm shuts out Paden City Saturday
Football Friday, September 8: Part 3
Football Friday, September 8: Part 3