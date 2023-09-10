Montcalm shuts out Paden City Saturday
Generals win 30-0 over Wildcats at home
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTCALM, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Montcalm Generals hosted the Paden City Wildcats Saturday.
The Generals were looking to start the season off 2-0, and they did just that in a lopsided victory. The Generals led 12-0 at half off of Tristen Cline and Jalen Younger touchdowns. The Generals would dominate the second half to win 30-0.
