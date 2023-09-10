The Havens in Princeton celebrates National Assisted Living Week

The celebration included things for both residents and visitors to enjoy
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -This is the start of National Assisted Living Week, a celebration of assisted living facilities across the United States. Today, one local assisted living facility brought the national celebration closer to home. The Havens at Princeton held an annual event that both their residents and people in the community could enjoy. It featured a free meal, an antique car show, live music, and tours of their facility. There was also a bake sale that raised money for the West Virginia Alzheimer’s Association. One organizer says this event is a great way to promote the Havens while providing a fun experience for residents.

“It’s just a way for our community to come to the Havens and gather more information and tour our beautiful community also our residents are having a blast coming out and seeing the antique cars and socializing with all the visitors. Just a great time to be celebrating Assisted Living Week,” says Lisa Dicker, director of sales and marketing for the Havens at Princeton.

Dicker says this year marks the first time the Havens has held this National Assisted Living Week following the COVID-19 pandemic, but she says they plan to continue the tradition next year and make it even bigger.

