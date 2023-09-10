BSU football falls in first home game to Emory & Henry

Big Blue gives up big lead, loses to Wasps 37-14
By Jon Surratt
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University Big Blue football team looked to start the season 2-0, when it hosted the Emory & Henry Wasps Saturday.

However, things turned south quick for the Big Blue who fell behind 20-0 early in the second quarter. Later in the quarter the team mustered up two scores to make it 23-14 at halftime. However, the Big Blue would lose 37-14 to start the season 1-1.

