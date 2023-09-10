Autumn Jamboree returns to downtown Bluefield, VA

Whether your interest is foam parties or felt pumpkins, the jamboree had something for everyone
Autumn Jamboree returns to downtown Bluefield, VA
Autumn Jamboree returns to downtown Bluefield, VA(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -While the official start of fall isn’t for a couple of weeks, the town of Bluefield, Virginia is getting their celebrations started a little earlier in the year. The Autumn Jamboree returned to downtown Bluefield on Saturday, bringing with it fall festival favorites like craft and food vendors, live music, and fundraisers. There were fun things for the kids at the jamboree including inflatables, a swing ride, and a foam party. People could make their own art at Big Blue Art in their free open studio. We spoke to vendors who say this Jamboree is more than just a fun fall tradition; it’s an opportunity to grow a small business.

“...Bringing my stuff down to show everybody and hopefully have some sales, get my name out there a little bit more. I really enjoy making crafts...” says Patricia Ervin, whose interest in primitive art inspired her to create “Pat’s Crafts” to sell what she makes.

“It’s been going good. There’s a lot of people out and it’s great to see everybody coming out to the community to shop and support,” says Arissa Anderson, owner of Donna’s Jeans, a new clothing business that participated in the Autumn Jamboree for the first time this year.

Both Ervin and Anderson say they enjoyed participating in this annual event and hope to return next year.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
McDowell County arrests
Two arrested in McDowell County on multiple charges
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
(Source: WALB)
Man dies in apparent drowning in Nags Head; 4th person to die at North Carolina beaches this week

Latest News

Tazewell’s “Jewel of the Clinch” brings music to Main Street
Tazewell’s “Jewel of the Clinch” brings music to Main Street
The Havens in Princeton celebrates National Assisted Living Week
The Havens in Princeton celebrates National Assisted Living Week
Governor Jim Justice hosts town hall in Parkersburg
Gov. Justice reports growth in EMS personnel following his Answer the Call initiative
Officer involved shooting
Beckley PD: One dead, one injured after officer involved shooting on Klaus Street