Autumn Jamboree returns to downtown Bluefield, VA

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -While the official start of fall isn’t for a couple of weeks, the town of Bluefield, Virginia is getting their celebrations started a little earlier in the year. The Autumn Jamboree returned to downtown Bluefield on Saturday, bringing with it fall festival favorites like craft and food vendors, live music, and fundraisers. There were fun things for the kids at the jamboree including inflatables, a swing ride, and a foam party. People could make their own art at Big Blue Art in their free open studio. We spoke to vendors who say this Jamboree is more than just a fun fall tradition; it’s an opportunity to grow a small business.

“...Bringing my stuff down to show everybody and hopefully have some sales, get my name out there a little bit more. I really enjoy making crafts...” says Patricia Ervin, whose interest in primitive art inspired her to create “Pat’s Crafts” to sell what she makes.

“It’s been going good. There’s a lot of people out and it’s great to see everybody coming out to the community to shop and support,” says Arissa Anderson, owner of Donna’s Jeans, a new clothing business that participated in the Autumn Jamboree for the first time this year.

Both Ervin and Anderson say they enjoyed participating in this annual event and hope to return next year.

