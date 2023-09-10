20th annual Culturefest winds down in Pipestem, WV

This celebration of music and arts was held at the Appalachian South Folklife Center
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) -Sunday was the final day of the 20th annual Culturefest. This music and arts festival was held for four days at the Appalachian South Folklife Center. This mountaintop location gave people a great view of the surrounding area as they enjoyed the creative talent that the area offers. Musical performances were held every day along with workshops on a variety of topics. There were also vendors selling art, plants, crystals, and more. The organizer for Culturefest says this event was a great way to get away from everyday life and enjoy art in the Appalachian Mountains.

“We really wanted people to be able to just immerse and stay for the weekend and kind of escape the world out there for a little while so... people camp on site, so right now what we’re all experiencing is just like the deep relaxation of having been like outside of the chaos of the world for four days. I definitely don’t want to go back into the outside world... I miss the Grassroots District, but I’m pretty content right here. I could stay for another month honestly,” says Lori McKinney, organizer of Culturefest.

McKinney says she considers this yearly tradition to be like a family reunion, with many of the same people returning year after year.

