Football Friday, September 8: Part 3
Scores and discussion from Week 3 of High School football
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)
Eastside (VA) 14 - River View 6
Braxton County 38 - Mount View 0
Mingo Central 32 - Liberty 0
Man 28 - Westside 0
Nicholas County 66 - Wyoming East 0
Greenbrier West 48 - Pocahontas County 0 (Called in 2nd quarter due to weather)
Bluefield 20 - Greenbrier East 19 (Paused in 2nd half, will resume on Monday at 6 pm)
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.