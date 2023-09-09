Football Friday, September 8: Part 3

Scores and discussion from Week 3 of High School football
By Josh Widman
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

Eastside (VA) 14 - River View 6

Braxton County 38 - Mount View 0

Mingo Central 32 - Liberty 0

Man 28 - Westside 0

Nicholas County 66 - Wyoming East 0

Greenbrier West 48 - Pocahontas County 0 (Called in 2nd quarter due to weather)

Bluefield 20 - Greenbrier East 19 (Paused in 2nd half, will resume on Monday at 6 pm)

