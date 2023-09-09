Flood Watch in effect until 2 AM. More storms on the way Sunday

Be on alert for flooded roadways tonight.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A stationary front lingering in our region this weekend will continue to bring wave after wave of thunderstorms through Sunday night. A Flood Watch is in effect until 2 AM Sunday morning for our entire region. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers and other flood prone locations. Areas with poor drainage are at risk too. Make sure to have a way to get weather alerts tonight.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all counties in our area until 2 AM
Overnight we’re going to stay on the mild side with lows in the low 60s. More rounds of showers are possible overnight, and we may see a few more rumbles of thunder. After midnight a lot of the storms will begin to taper off, leading to some patchy fog in some areas.

We'll see some more storms tonight
As we head into Sunday, it’s going to be another soggy one. Starting out the day with temps in the low 60s, we’ll see some occasional rain showers in the morning. After lunchtime, more thunderstorms will be possible, though they should be weaker than what we saw today and yesterday. Flooding remains an issue though, with the repetitive rain that we’ve seen.

Tomorrow more thunderstorms are possible
As we head into the work week, a cold front sweeps through Tuesday now, which will bring a much cooler middle of the week. Temps look to remain on the cool side after that.

