Beckley PD: One dead, one injured after officer involved shooting on Klaus Street


Officer involved shooting
Officer involved shooting(MGN)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Chief Dean Bailey states, “Last Night, September 8, 2023, at approximately 10:30p.m., two Beckley Police Officers were involved in a a shooting that left one male dead and another injured.  The shooting is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police.  One officer was struck by a vehicle, but was treated and released from a local hospital with minor injuries.   Both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation of the WVSP and an internal investigation conducted by the Beckley Police Department Professional Standards Unit.  The shooting took place in the 100 Block of Klaus Street.  All media inquiries should be directed to the West Virginia State Police.”

