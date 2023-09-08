W.Va. organization offers financial incentives to daycares that provide breastfeeding space

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - A statewide advocacy organization is working to make it easier for new moms returning to work.

With many new moms faced with the difficult decision over whether to return to work, the West Virginia Breastfeeding Institute is hoping to make that choice a little easier. The organization is offering financial incentives to daycares that provide breastfeeding space. In fact, the Monroe Daycare Center in Union just received a thousand dollar check from the organization on Friday.

Despite limited space, the business created a special place for new moms to provide milks to their infants.

“It has to be warm and welcoming, definitely a chair for mom and a sink. In our breastfeeding room, we have low sound and low light, whatever mom would like. Of course, it’s expensive but it’s well worth it,” explained Dir. Michelle McFall.

The institute’s director Molly McMillion said all daycares are welcome to apply for the grant through Mountain Heart, but cautions that it is really an effort all employers should make. The PUMP Act signed into law by President Joe Biden recently shores up 2020 legislation mandating that all new moms be provided a space and breaks for pumping or breastfeeding.

“The law says reasonable break time. Generally, that’s a break in the morning and afternoon around twenty minutes.”

Daycares interested in applying may also contact the West Virginia Breastfeeding Institute to learn more.

