Women’s wellness retreat coming to Lewisburg

Lewisburg, WV
Lewisburg, WV(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Later this month, Lewisburg will be the setting of a women’s wellness retreat.

The retreat will be held in various locations across the city- such as Carnegie Hall, the old Law Library, the Clingman Center for Community Engagement and more- from Thursday, September 28, through Sunday, October 1. Those who register will get to choose four out of eight workshops to complete over the weekend. These workshops all focus on personal growth, self-empowerment and togetherness with options including yoga and meditation, various culinary courses, elixir mixology and more.

WVVA spoke to the event’s organizers, Tracy Peyton and Hayley Tamea, who say they wanted to immerse the city in tranquility.

“The premise of bringing it into Lewisburg was to create a retreat that was immersed within our community that we live in,” Peyton explained. “...I think that’s a very unique concept that I really myself haven’t seen before and [I’m] hoping it’s gonna bring some fun activities and programs and life into this absolute magical little town.”

“Yeah, it’s really about just coming together as a community, supporting each other- like women just naturally exude support like that’s just who we are and really creating a container that honors that and holds that is- it’s so incredibly powerful,” Tamea added.

Tickets for the weekend are $549 per person or $998 for a pair. This cost includes all workshops and meals throughout the weekend.

Click here for more information on scheduling and workshops.

