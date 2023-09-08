Two arrested in McDowell County on multiple charges

McDowell County arrests
McDowell County arrests(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jonathon Phipps, 39, and William Stacy, 29, were both arrested on Wednesday, September 6, at a coal mine in the Hornet Branch Road area.

Both were charged with two counts of mine trespassing, two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of grand larceny, attempt to commit a felony, and felony destruction of property.

In addition to those charges, Stacy was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

The are both currently being held at Southwest Regional Jail.

Protestors halt work on Mountain Valley Pipeline in Summers County
United Way of Southern West Virginia kicks off new fundraising season
