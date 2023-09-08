Two arrested in McDowell County on multiple charges

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jonathon Phipps, 39, and William Stacy, 29, were both arrested on Wednesday, September 6, at a coal mine in the Hornet Branch Road area.

Both were charged with two counts of mine trespassing, two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of grand larceny, attempt to commit a felony, and felony destruction of property.

In addition to those charges, Stacy was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

The are both currently being held at Southwest Regional Jail.

