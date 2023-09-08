Thunderstorms possible around gametime this evening.

Temperatures will be getting cooler this weekend.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We’re starting out with some patchy fog on the roadways this morning but most of it should clear up around sunrise. As we head through the early morning, we’ll stay mainly dry until lunchtime. Temperatures will be starting in the mid to upper 60s and will climb into the mid 70s by about 3 PM. Around that time, we’ll see a frontal system roll through that will bring the chance for widespread thunderstorms as we head into gametime on Friday.

Unfortunately, some storms will be possible this evening.
Storms will become more widespread around 6 PM or so. The storms will continue on until around midnight, after that we’ll see some isolated storms still popping up, along with some patchy fog. Some storms may have some gusty winds and heavy rainfall, which could lead to some flooding issues, so stay weather aware.

Tonight we could see some storms.
Flooding risks continue into Saturday, as more widespread storms are possible into the evening. Temperatures will be in the low 70s on Saturday, and we’ll continue to trend cooler into next week.

We'll see some heavy rainfall possible as we head into the weekend.
Getting an update on Hurricane Lee, which strengthened into a category 5 major hurricane last night, is moving northwest at about 14 miles per hour. It has a well-defined eye and looks to move just northeast of the Carribean. It’s still a little early to tell how it will impact our area, but we’re keeping an eye on this storm.

Lee has further strengthened overnight
