A stalled front will keep us unsettled into the weekend

Occasional showers and storms remain possible into Saturday and Sunday
SATURDAY STORMS
SATURDAY STORMS
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

Tonight, we could see some Football Friday games get rained on, unfortunately! Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely on and off tonight, tapering more by midnight. A few t-storms could still be strong to severe tonight, with isolated gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. Stay weather aware! We’ll otherwise see lingering clouds and fog, and low temps heading into the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY
SATURDAY

Tomorrow will bring partly sunny skies and more hit and miss showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. A few isolated severe storms will again be possible- with the main threats begin gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall/localized flooding issues. High temps will be in the 70s tomorrow, while lows will fall into the 50s and 60s.

FUTURCAST
FUTURCAST

Sunday will bring more of the same; sun, clouds, and off and on rain. We’ll be cooling down- highs on Sunday are expected to be in the upper 60s-low 70s. Sunday night, we’ll dry out a bit more, and temps will fall into the 50s and 60s.

BIGGER COOL DOWN
BIGGER COOL DOWN

We look drier to start next week, but another front will bring scattered rain and a bigger cool-down by late next week....

STAY TUNED!

