Shady Spring soccer sweeps Bluefield in Beckley

In girls soccer Lady Tigers win 5-2, and in boys soccer Tigers win 7-0
Shady Spring soccer sweeps Bluefield in Beckley
By Jon Surratt
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - THe Shady Spring Tigers hosted the Bluefield Beavers at the Paul Cline Sports Complex in Beckley for a girls and boys soccer doubleheader.

The girls game was first, where the two teams would start out with an early 1-1 tie. However, the Lady Tigers would roll from there in the first half to take a 4-2 lead into break. In the second half, the Lady Tigers would score one more goal to win 5-2.

In boys soccer. Shady Spring would dominate from the start taking a 3-0 lead and going onto win in shutout fashion 7-0.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown man charged with trying to buy child in Mexico
There were new developments on Wednesday regarding a decades old cold case in Raleigh County.
State Police double reward amid update in Susan and Alex Carter disappearance
Suspected vehicle captured on Rt. 460 surveillance video
Virginia State Police seeking hit-and-run driver in Tazewell County
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the site is now used for charcoal processing.
1 critically injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill

Latest News

Shady Spring soccer sweeps Bluefield in Beckley
Shady Spring soccer sweeps Bluefield in Beckley
Game of the Week: Richlands vs. Tazewell
Game of the Week: Richlands vs. Tazewell
Game of the Week: Richlands vs. Tazewell
Game of the Week: Richlands vs. Tazewell
Graham digs past Bluefield in four sets
Graham digs past Bluefield in four sets