Shady Spring soccer sweeps Bluefield in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - THe Shady Spring Tigers hosted the Bluefield Beavers at the Paul Cline Sports Complex in Beckley for a girls and boys soccer doubleheader.

The girls game was first, where the two teams would start out with an early 1-1 tie. However, the Lady Tigers would roll from there in the first half to take a 4-2 lead into break. In the second half, the Lady Tigers would score one more goal to win 5-2.

In boys soccer. Shady Spring would dominate from the start taking a 3-0 lead and going onto win in shutout fashion 7-0.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.